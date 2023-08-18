Authorities investigating man’s cause of death after police respond to call for assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being treated for an assault case that took place in June. The case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

According to SLMPD, on June 28, 2023, officers responded to a call for an assault in the 3400 block of Montana. Police found the victim, identified as Jordan Harris, 44, unresponsive on the sidewalk. The suspect was detained on scene. EMS transported the Harris to an area hospital for treatment. On June 29, 2023, Harris was pronounced dead and the Medical Examiner’s Office initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death.

On August 16, 2023, the Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Homicide Division and advised that the death would be ruled a homicide. The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

