1 person killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in north St. Louis County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Shackleford at Wiethaupt. When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a utility pole, went down an embankment and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle has been pronounced dead.

Shackleford Road has been shut down in both directions. This story will be updated once more information has been released.

