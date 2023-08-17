Surprise Squad
Woman accused of breaking into Hazelwood home, beating victim with barstool

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 43-year-old woman is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Hazelwood home and beating another woman.

Kelly Ann Robinson is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Police say the incident happened on August 6. Robinson was encountered by the victim’s boyfriend where Robinson allegedly attacked him. Police say Robinson then told the boyfriend she would go to his house, which he shares with the victim

Robinson is accused of then breaking into the home and hitting the victim with a barstool several times. She suffered a bloody gash and bruising on her body and was treated at a hospital.

Robinson is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

