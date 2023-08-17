Surprise Squad
Weak front moves in today, summer heat by the weekend

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures in the upper 80s, turning windy
  • Cooler Friday Morning, Warmer Afternoon
  • No significant rain in the forecast
  • Intense Heat Starts Sunday

Today: Temperatures this morning range from the low to upper 60s. There is a weak cold front pushing into the area. We need to watch for an isolated shower in Illinois along the front, otherwise, we’ll be dry today and for the next week. Winds will pick up this morning ahead of the front with gusts around 25mph. Expect comfortable temperatures this afternoon near 87°.

What’s Next? Friday brings us one more day with temperatures in the 80s. Intense heat builds over the weekend with some days in the upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. A First Alert Weather Day because of the heat is possible, as confidence increases in experiencing a heat index greater than 105°.

