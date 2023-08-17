Weak front moves in today, summer heat by the weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures in the upper 80s, turning windy

Cooler Friday Morning, Warmer Afternoon

No significant rain in the forecast

Intense Heat Starts Sunday

Today: Temperatures this morning range from the low to upper 60s. There is a weak cold front pushing into the area. We need to watch for an isolated shower in Illinois along the front, otherwise, we’ll be dry today and for the next week. Winds will pick up this morning ahead of the front with gusts around 25mph. Expect comfortable temperatures this afternoon near 87°.

What’s Next? Friday brings us one more day with temperatures in the 80s. Intense heat builds over the weekend with some days in the upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. A First Alert Weather Day because of the heat is possible, as confidence increases in experiencing a heat index greater than 105°.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.