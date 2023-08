ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Eastbound I-70 is closed at Lucas and Hunt Road after a crash.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday. A MoDOT traffic camera shows vehicles being diverted off the highway. The traffic was backed up to 70 at 170 shortly after 6 p.m.

The delay could last until 7 p.m.

Updates will be added later.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.