Surgarfire Smokehouse announces first female-owned location opening in late fall in Florissant, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Surgarfire Smokehouse announced it is opening its first female-owned location in late fall in Florissant.

The new location will be at 1290 N Hwy 67 in Florissant. It will be the first North County location and the 14th addition to the family of barbeque restaurants across the country. In addition this will be first majority female owned and operated Surgarfire location.

Founder and Owner Charlie Downs will split ownership between tenured female team members, including; Pastry Chef/Owner Carolyn Downs; Director of Hospitality Veronica Schuster; Corporate Chef Kat Wallace; Operations Manager Montana Patterson; Operations Manager Gina Henline; and Olivette Executive Chef Miriam Ortiz, who have all been instrumental in the restaurant group’s success over the past decade. “These are all people who have contributed significantly to Sugarfire’s years of success and deserve this opportunity to become owners,” says Founder Charlie Downs. “I am incredibly proud to work alongside these women, and I’m thrilled to share that they will spearhead ownership of our Florissant location.”

The Florissant location menu will include Sugarfire’s classic barbecue main plates with brisket, baby back ribs, turkey, salmon, and pulled pork with chef-inspired side options that change daily. The Double-Pattied Burger will also be available along with fan-favorite specialty sandwiches such as The Big Muddy and Brisket Cheesesteak.

The Sugarfire Florissant location is tentatively set to open later this year, in November 2023.

