State of the St. Louis Workforce report released by St. Louis Community College

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Community College released its 2023 State of the St. Louis Workforce report.

Researchers used data from 600 regional employers, as well as state and federal sources. St. Louis is reportedly on par when it comes to our workforce.

A big thing that has changed since the pandemic is working from home. Employees that were frontline workers during the pandemic value having flexibility now, according to the survey.

Click here for the 2023 report.

