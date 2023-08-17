Prosecutors allege Belleville man sold Percocet laced with fentanyl that killed another man

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Belleville man was indicted Wednesday on charges that allege he sold Percocet laced with fentanyl that resulted in another man’s death.

Deontae’ Tre’Von Overall was charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death and distributing a controlled substance. An affidavit claims a man reached out to Overall in December 2022 looking to buy the prescription pain pill Percocet and bought four pills from him. The pills contained fentanyl, and the man died later that day from fentanyl intoxication in St. Louis County.

Authorities began investigating Overall after the man’s death. He sold suspected fentanyl and meth to an undercover officer. A search of his home was conducted on August 3, in which suspected fentanyl powder and crystal meth, drug paraphernalia and 20 to 30 pills were found.

If convicted, Overall would face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death charge. The distribution of a controlled substance charge carries the same possible sentence.

