Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday.

Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said.

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night at the family’s home, Knight said.

Police say Ruben Armendariz shot and killed 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz, and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz.

Knight described the couple as married but separated, and it was not clear if the father was living at the home when the shooting took place.

Knight said police have never been called to a domestic disturbance at the home before, and Ruben Armendariz’s only legal infraction appears to be a traffic violation in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Man shot by officer in North City
broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting

Latest News

Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
This image from the trailer for "Maestro" shows Bradley Cooper portraying composer Leonard...
Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose after ‘Maestro’ is criticized
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery