Northwoods Police Dept. staff dwindles, chief looking to raise pay

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Seven officers have quit at the Northwoods Police Department since two officers were arrested and charged with kidnapping and beating a man, leaving the department with nine fewer officers in the last month.

The department’s chief said the police force in the municipality is now at bare bones staffing due to low pay and he is approaching aldermen about raising pay to avoid dissolving the department. Northwoods police have the lowest salaries of police departments in St. Louis County.

Officer Samuel Davis, 26, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping stemming from an incident on July 4. Officer Michael Hill, 51, was charged with second-degree kidnapping. Both were arrested in July.

Second Northwoods police officer accused in kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying of man

