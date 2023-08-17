Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

New security measures added in Collinsville schools

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Collinsville has new security measures for this school year.

New this year, the district has placed the Open Gate Protection System at all schools within the district. With the new system, individuals walking into buildings do not have to remove their phones, keys or other items that would usually make a regular metal detector go off.

“It’s not a metal detector, it’s often referred to as that. It only picks up on certain objects and it’s set up to be that purpose,” explained Superintendent Brad Skertich.

The only difference the students should notice is that they will have to pass their Chromebooks around the detectors. The district also added a student resource officer to work with elementary students.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car

Latest News

Collinsville High School marching band
Collinsville High School Band performs before the first day of school
Clay Smith
Collinsville Athletic Director speaks ahead of the firs day of school
Kahok Krazies
Kahok Krazies speak ahead of the first day of school in Collinsville
Collinsville Superintendent Brad Skertich
Collinsville Schools Superintendent speaks ahead of the first day of school