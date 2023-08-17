New security measures added in Collinsville schools

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Collinsville has new security measures for this school year.

New this year, the district has placed the Open Gate Protection System at all schools within the district. With the new system, individuals walking into buildings do not have to remove their phones, keys or other items that would usually make a regular metal detector go off.

“It’s not a metal detector, it’s often referred to as that. It only picks up on certain objects and it’s set up to be that purpose,” explained Superintendent Brad Skertich.

The only difference the students should notice is that they will have to pass their Chromebooks around the detectors. The district also added a student resource officer to work with elementary students.

