Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a 7-year-old and producing child pornography involving three total children.

Anthony Lemicy, 44, was found guilty in March of four counts of producing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Lemicy sexually abused a 7-year-old he was babysitting in 2019 and took pictures and videos of the abuse. He also took videos of two children in the shower.

Lemicy fled to Tacoma, Washington, after police were alerted of the child pornography. FBI agents later found him hiding in a clothes dryer and took him back to St. Louis.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. The project helps find, arrest and prosecute people who exploit children on the internet and also identifies and rescues victims.

