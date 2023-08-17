Surprise Squad
Group planning redevelopment of AT&T building says they are no longer under contract downtown tower

A group planning to renovate the AT&T Tower in downtown St. Louis is no longer under contract to buy the building, First Alert 4 has learned.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Advantes Group had been under contract to buy the building from SomeraRoad Inc. for more than a year, with a plan for the deal to close this summer. The $300 million renovation plan called for penthouses, apartments, restaurants, shops, a sky lounge and a rooftop pool.

The group wanted to call the renovated building “The Beacon” and was able to get the tower placed on the Register of Historic Places.

