Gov. Parson signs one of the least restrictive NIL laws in U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In less than two weeks, high school players in Missouri can start cashing in on endorsement deals, but only if they sign a letter of intent to play for a college in the Show-Me state.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is changing the landscape of college athletics with one swipe of the pen. Surrounded by University of Missouri athletes, Parson gave the green light to alter the state’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law.

It’s now one of the least restrictive NIL laws in the country, governing how college athletes can get endorsements.

Lawmakers hope the new law will act as an incentive for athletes to remain in the state.

The law goes into effect on Aug. 28.

