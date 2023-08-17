First Alert Weather Days Due to Intense Heat Starting Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday due to a heat wave

Dry weather now in place for several days

A great Friday! Enjoy before heat arrives Sunday

Tonight: Any rain is gone, it will be dry tonight and for several days. Expect a cool night, lows around 61 (record is 54 from 1963).

Friday looks wonderful, a cool start then a warm and sunny afternoon with low humidity. Saturday gets a little hotter but not excessive with a high near 90 and a heat index near 92.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: Our next heat wave begins Sunday and could last through Thursday. Exactly when it breaks is uncertain, but the latest trend gives us confidence we’ll be intensely hot with highs from 97-100 Sunday through at least Wednesday and maybe Thursday. And as we get closer to next week, those forecast highs may creep up even more. The heat index will easily peak above 100 for several days in a row and keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies is cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

