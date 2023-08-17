Surprise Squad
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond

The woman who investigators believe is connected to the overdose deaths of four children will walk out of jail without paying a dime due to the fact that she is
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman who investigators believe is connected to the overdose deaths of four children will walk out of jail without paying a dime, in part because she’s pregnant.

Mary Curtis, 30, and her lawyer argued she can’t get the medical care she needs for her unborn baby while she’s in jail.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County Judge Bruce Hilton gave Curtis bond and put her on house arrest. This decision comes nearly a month after Judge Hilton denied bond, telling Curtis he believed her unborn baby would be safest with her behind bars.

Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children

Curtis was jailed in St. Louis County awaiting trial. Prosecutors claim Curtis was involved in the March 2023 overdose death of a friend’s 1-year-old who she was babysitting. At the time Curtis was out on bond, accused of killing her own child.

In March 2022 St. Louis City prosecutors Curtis was responsible for the death of her 17-day-old child who died of chronic methadone exposure.

While Curtis has only been charged in two cases, investigators are also linking her to the drug-related deaths of two other children. Prosecutors said in January 2020, Curtis gave birth to twins and both children died when they were two days old due to drug exposure.

Judge Hilton gave Curtis bond over prosecutor’s objections.

There are conditions on her release. According to the court order Curtis can only leave home for appointments with her lawyer and doctors. Curtis’ bond stipulates she must wear a GPS monitor, be home by 9 p.m. every night, and is not allowed to have any contact with minor children.

If she violates any of these conditions, Judge Hilton said he will revoke bond.

Bond is up to a judge’s discretion.

Prosecutors said Curtis has given birth to eight children, none of are in her custody and most were born with drug exposure.

