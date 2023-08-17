Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, "LAST OF THE BREED", AMBASSADOR ENTERTAINMENT, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - A popular Texas zoo attraction is back.

It’s a two-headed snake and its return brings up a conundrum: What happens when the two heads disagree?

After over two years, he’s headed back. Both heads are ready to turn heads at the Cameron Park Zoo.

“They almost ignore each other,” said Brian Henley, reptile care supervisor at the zoo.

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song.

The harmless western rat snake was found by a local resident and donated to the zoo when he was a few weeks old.

He has two different brains and has grown from 8 inches to 3 feet in seven years.

“The dominant head is the right head; however, the left head does have ideas of its own,” Henley said.

When Lefty goes one direction and Pancho goes the other, it’s trouble. The snake gets hung up on things and injures himself.

In 2021, the wound got so bad it had to be removed from the exhibit to be treated and to heal.

A waxy-looking substance on Lefty’s neck protects the injured area.

Both heads eat, but the dominant right sometimes drags Lefty away from a mouse meal.

The right head gets more to eat, though it all ends up in the same stomach.

The snake’s exhibit has been revamped, so there’s little to get stuck on.

And two heads are no reason Pancho and Lefty couldn’t enjoy romance once it’s older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car

Latest News

This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsunami inundation...
New research reveals tsunami threat to Alaska’s largest city
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold sandwiches to spare his team from using the...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols