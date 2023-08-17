Developer, Dutchtown neighborhood groups discuss plans for potential Cleveland High School redevelopment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- People in Dutchtown are learning more details about what could become of Cleveland High School, which has been vacant since 2006.

First Alert 4 first reported in the summer that Chris Goodson, the owner of Field’s Foods, had been approved to redevelop the building.

The property has long been considered an eyesore in the Dutchtown area. The building is covered in graffiti, with broken windows and debris scattered around the property.

Adrianna Ivory, who moved into the neighborhood before the school’s closure, remembered the days of kids walking to class. She has been disappointed by the disrepair and neglect present today.

“I wish someone would revitalize it,” she said.

Neighborhood groups in Dutchtown share that vision. James Sykes, the president of Dutchtown Main Street, said he and others in the area were looking forward to learning more about plans to redevelop the school. He hoped it would bring affordable housing to the neighborhood.

“There’s probably going to be some apartments that come out of this commercial real estate,” he said. “I’ve heard there may be space for a nonprofit as well.”

Dutchtown Main Street and other neighborhood groups planned to host a meeting Wednesday night to meet with Goodson about those plans.

Goodson recently told First Alert 4 that Field’s Foods closures in the area would not impact redevelopment plans for the high school. Another Field’s Foods location closed earlier this week in the Dogtown neighborhood.

Developer aims to rehab historic Cleveland High, says he’s confident money issues won’t affect the project.

An old and vacant high school in South St. Louis City could be getting a revival.

In previous reports, court records showed that Goodson faces several legal issues, owing nearly $20,000 in back taxes to the city. He’s accused of not paying rent at the now-closed Fields Foods on Euclid. The landlord is asking for more than $1.2 million in that case alone.

Goodson did not respond to emails or calls before Wednesday’s meeting. But Sykes and others who had previously met with him said they were not concerned about issues with the closures.

“I think the Field’s Foods issues are separate,” Sykes said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.