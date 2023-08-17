City of St. Louis, Mission STL to partner after end of Cure Violence program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is shifting gears after a major crime prevention program evaporated.

The Cure Violence program’s three-year contract ran out in July. Now, the city is establishing a new one-year contract with Mission STL. The nonprofit aims to empower people to transform their lives, families and neighborhoods.

City officials said despite the name and partner switch, the same neighborhoods will be focused on. The city is also partnering with a national group, Live Free USA, to fight crime.

Both organizations’ contracts start in September.

