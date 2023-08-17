1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - One person is dead, and four more were injured in a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Audubon. Police said the four injured victims had been taken to area hospitals.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

