Sunny And Nice Today, Intense Heat by Sunday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Touch hotter Thursday
  • Cooler Friday Morning, Warmer Afternoon
  • No significant rain in the forecast
  • Intense Heat Starts Sunday

What’s Next? Thursday will be a little hotter but a cold front passes throguh and knocks the temps down slightly for Friday. Unfortunately, this pattern of lower-than-normal temperatures doesn’t stick around. Intense heat builds by Sunday due to a dome of high pressure. It’s expected to stick around for most of next week. It also is looking dry, with no rain for the next 7 days.

