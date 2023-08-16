Sunny And Nice Today, Intense Heat by Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Touch hotter Thursday

Cooler Friday Morning, Warmer Afternoon

No significant rain in the forecast

Intense Heat Starts Sunday

What’s Next? Thursday will be a little hotter but a cold front passes throguh and knocks the temps down slightly for Friday. Unfortunately, this pattern of lower-than-normal temperatures doesn’t stick around. Intense heat builds by Sunday due to a dome of high pressure. It’s expected to stick around for most of next week. It also is looking dry, with no rain for the next 7 days.

