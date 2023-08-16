St. Louis County takes first steps in approving $155 million in tax breaks for Boeing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council took the first steps on Tuesday in advancing a massive economic development project that includes huge tax breaks to Boeing.

Boeing is seeking to invest $1.8 billion in the region for an advanced manufacturing facility that would be used in its aerospace program.

But some seniors that came to the council meeting this week are upset that the council recently denied a property tax freeze to seniors.

“No, absolutely not. I mean, why, why would we want to do that?” said Joe Moehlenhoff.

This group of four St. Louis County men were blunt about what they think of Boeing getting tax breaks after they say their own taxes continue to go up.

“Medicine cost keeps going up, housing cost keep going up, and the residents’ housing cost, in regards to the real estate tax, is going to continue to go up,” said Moehlenhoff.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of benefits that the county and school districts will get if the deal is approved.

While Boeing would save $155 million in taxes over ten years, it would also spend the same amount in taxes, $155 million.

That would bring in revenue for a county that is currently in a budget deficit.

And it will add $2.63 million dollars in annual revenue to the airport, leasing out currently undesirable land.

“A portion of it is a very big eyesore to the airport,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

It would also add around 500 well-paying jobs, which excites Phyllis Ellison, who runs the Workforce Solutions Group at St. Louis Community College.

Workforce Solutions Group already partners with Boeing, training students in five weeks to work at the company, and 85% of students in the program get jobs at Boeing, according to Ellison.

“If Boeing were to expand in different ways, I would expect that we continue to adapt our training with what they’re existing needs are,” said Ellison.

And the area is ripe with talent.

Ellison says there are 118,000 workers in the region that deal in advanced manufacturing, fitting the profile of what Boeing wants.

“We have a lot of workers already in there, and we certainly know that we have to be training the next generation of workers to support companies like Boeing,” said Ellison.

The council could advance the plan next week and then pass it at the end of the month.

St. Louis City runs the airport, so the Board of Aldermen would also have to sign off on the project later.

