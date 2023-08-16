Surprise Squad
St. Louis County holding open houses on potential Manchester annexation

The City of Manchester could add 6,500 residents and rake in millions of dollars in new tax revenue by annexing an unincorporated section of St. Louis County.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Mo. -- The City of Manchester could add 6,500 residents and rake in millions of dollars in new tax revenue by annexing an unincorporated section of St. Louis County, but County leadership has expressed concerns over what that expansion could mean for residents.

The area is to the east of the city’s current boundaries, from Enchanted Parkway to Barrett Station Road on the west and south to Carmen Road. Manchester Mayor Mike Clement and other city leaders have encouraged residents to vote yes on the proposal, claiming that the city could expand its tax base, lower the costs of some city services, and improve those services as well.

The city could also bring in more than $2 million in new tax revenue in 2023 and nearly $4 million in 2024.

“Local government serves and delivers better government,” Clement said. “To me, a big savings is that local government is only two miles away. When someone wants to talk to us, we’re right up the road.”

But County Executive Sam Page has expressed concerns about the plan. The county would lose out on the tax revenue from homes and businesses that would instead go to Manchester.

On Tuesday, he also told First Alert 4 that he doubted that the change would save residents money and could even lead to higher property taxes and sales taxes for the annexed neighborhoods.

He also pointed out that neighborhoods would lose the relationships they have built with county employees like police officers. The county is hosting two open house events for residents in response to the City of Manchester’s efforts to engage with the public.

“This annexation is a bad deal,” Page said. “St. Louis County has a good reputation of providing services to people in this area, and from what I’ve heard, people want to keep that relationship.”

