Musicians flock to St. Louis for International Harmonica Convention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Musicians flocked to St. Louis for the International Harmonica Convention.

“It was founded in Michigan 60 years ago by a bunch of Ford Motor Company Employees, and they wanted to bring a bunch of harmonica players together to keep the music of the harmonica alive,” explained Michael D’Eath, President of the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica.

The convention is being held at Sheraton Westport Chalet through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.