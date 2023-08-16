Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Musicians flock to St. Louis for International Harmonica Convention

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Musicians flocked to St. Louis for the International Harmonica Convention.

“It was founded in Michigan 60 years ago by a bunch of Ford Motor Company Employees, and they wanted to bring a bunch of harmonica players together to keep the music of the harmonica alive,” explained Michael D’Eath, President of the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica.

The convention is being held at Sheraton Westport Chalet through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
‘It’s a shame’ Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Victim dead, suspect wounded in shooting near SLU campus
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction
State of the St. Louis Workforce report released by St. Louis Community College
State of the St. Louis Workforce report released by St. Louis Community College
Developer, Dutchtown neighborhood groups discuss plans for potential Cleveland High School...
Developer, Dutchtown neighborhood groups discuss plans for potential Cleveland High School redevelopment
classroom vacancies
Missouri’s plan for teacher recruitment takes shape