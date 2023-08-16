Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.

Mother and infant recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in Kennett, Missouri on Tuesday.

Police say no foul play is involved in that shooting at the home on Lelia Drive--it was just an unfortunate misfire.

“The male subject had the gun, he was unloading it, and it accidentally went off,” said Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson.

Chief Wilson says the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 15. The mother, who was holding her baby, was sitting in the same room as a male subject while he was unloading a gun.

“It accidentally went off and struck the 6-month-old and her mom,” Wilson said.

Both the mom and baby were shot in the leg and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

But Wilson says this type of incident is far too common.

“Unfortunately, accidental discharge of firearms happens a lot in the United States,” Wilson said. “This was an accident and they do happen, but a lot of these things can be avoided by taking safety precautions.”

He explained some of the things you can do to safely handle firearms.

“When you’re unloading firearms be safe; keep the muzzle pointed away from anyone else in the room and just really take your time,” Wilson said. “Don’t rush when you’re trying to unload these weapons.”

Wilson says you can never be too careful handling any type of firearm. And you especially can’t be too careful with children around.

The male subject who unloaded the gun has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
‘It’s a shame’ Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Victim dead, suspect wounded in shooting near SLU campus
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Police arrested Nicholas Bryant Sunday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SLMPD crime task force makes arrest on first day in operation

Latest News

Help is coming to relieve long waits for DMV driving tests
Help is coming to relieve long waits for DMV driving tests
Metro East politician accuses mayor of ‘locking out’ elected officials from meetings
Metro East politician accuses mayor of ‘locking out’ elected officials from meetings
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Man shot by officer in North City
Help is coming to relieve long waits for DMV driving tests
Help is coming to relieve long waits for DMV driving tests