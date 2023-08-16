Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
‘It’s a shame’ Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot near SLU campus
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher lawsuit, calls petition ‘ludicrous’

Latest News

FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze
FILE - Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa., March 12, 2020. A...
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children
A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a...
Mother drowns trying to save son at waterfall, and father rescues another son trapped by boulders
Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO...
Girl, 11, killed in her apartment while her father was at work, police say