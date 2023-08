ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot by an officer in the City of St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an officer shot a man in the 4200 block of Linton in north St. Louis around 2 p.m. The man was conscious and breathing after being shot.

No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

