Living Well: dogtopia

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - At Dogtopia in Chesterfield it is always playtime for the pups.

The facility has state-of-the-art air conditioning which alleviates a lot of the dog smell.

They also have playrooms inside for both larger and smaller dogs complete with rubberized flooring to reduce the impact on a dog’s feet, joints and hips.

In addition, they have individualized meal plans and free live webcams for pet parents to keep an eye on their furry friends.

