A Little Warmer Today, Intense Heat Returns Soon
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Waking up to patchy fog
- Back in the mid-80s Wednesday
- Heat Wave Begins Sunday into next week
Today: Watch for patchy morning fog. Temperatures will warm to the 80s today.
What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change, with no sign of rain for at least the next seven days. We expect a dome of more intense heat to build into our area Sunday and stick around for most of next week. Despite the short-term cool-down now, Summer is not over and we’ll be reminded of that with our next heat wave.
