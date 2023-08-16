Jamie Rivers to be new color analyst on Blues TV broadcasts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former defenseman Jamie Rivers has been named the new lead TV analyst for Blues broadcasts.

Ballys Sports Midwest made the announcement Wednesday. Rivers, who played part of four seasons with the Blues in the 1990s, started working as an analyst on Ballys Sports Midwest (then Fox Sports Midwest), nearly 10 years ago, working on the pregame and postgame shows. He was the lead color analyst for 12 games during the 2022-2023 season.

Rivers succeeds Darren Pang, who had served as lead TV analyst since 2009. Pang departed for the same position on Chicago Blackhawks’ broadcasts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.