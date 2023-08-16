Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Jamie Rivers to be new color analyst on Blues TV broadcasts

(St. Louis Blues)
(St. Louis Blues)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former defenseman Jamie Rivers has been named the new lead TV analyst for Blues broadcasts.

Ballys Sports Midwest made the announcement Wednesday. Rivers, who played part of four seasons with the Blues in the 1990s, started working as an analyst on Ballys Sports Midwest (then Fox Sports Midwest), nearly 10 years ago, working on the pregame and postgame shows. He was the lead color analyst for 12 games during the 2022-2023 season.

Rivers succeeds Darren Pang, who had served as lead TV analyst since 2009. Pang departed for the same position on Chicago Blackhawks’ broadcasts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
‘It’s a shame’ Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Victim dead, suspect wounded in shooting near SLU campus
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat

Latest News

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
‘Hey St. Louis, I’m back’: Oskar Sundqvist returns to the Blues
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP...
Blues select Dalibor Dvorsky with No. 10 pick in NHL Draft
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes plays during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red...
Blues get Hayes from Flyers for draft pick
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant