Help is coming to relieve long waits for DMV driving tests

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Colton Hampton wanted to get his driver’s license on his 16th birthday, but he couldn’t find any available driving test appointments online for that day or any other day. So, he and his mother got up before dawn and stood in line with many others in hopes of snagging a walk-in slot.

“I got up at 3:45 and got here at 4:45 and waited in line for three and a half hours,” said Hampton.

Hampton was able to get one of the limited number of walk-in appointments, but many were not.

“It’s ridiculous. I just don’t understand it,” said Amy Lewis, Hampton’s mother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which administers the driver examinations, has a shortage of examiners in the Troop C area, which covers the eastern part of Missouri. Some examiners retired during the pandemic, and others left for better-paying jobs.

The result has been a reduction to just five testing sites open five days a week. Their locations are:

7232 N. Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood

703 Big Bend Road, Manchester

580 N. Service Road, St. Peters

3180 Koch Road, St. Louis

107 Borga Building, Festus

A part-time testing site is located in a state office building at 3101 Chouteau but is only open on Mondays, and a line has usually formed by 6 a.m.

Emmitt Carmody owns Gateway Driving School and has been a driving instructor for 40 years.

“It’s outrageous. It’s never been like this before,” he said.

To help relieve the shortage, a few workers from outside the areas have been brought in for brief periods. Sixteen new examiners have been hired but are still in training, and more are being recruited.

Some who’ve navigated the ins and outs of trying to book a driving test appointment recommend checking online frequently to look for appointment times that become available because of cancelations.

Hampton passed his driving test but had to drive to a different license office to get his physical driver’s license.

