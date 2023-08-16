Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls closes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls announced Tuesday it is closing immediately.

The charter school said in an online statement that a drop-off in enrollment led to the “extremely difficult decision.” The school stayed hopeful it could increase enrollment before the school year started, the statement said.

Hawthorn is located on Kingshighway in St. Louis’ Kingsway West neighborhood.

The school said in the statement that it will help its students find other schools to attend.

“We will work tirelessly over the coming days and weeks to find quality school placements for your students and support your families to help navigate this change. Additionally, we are also assisting our faculty and staff as they transition to new positions for the upcoming school year. Our teachers have played an instrumental role in the success of Hawthorn.”

