GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit brings together innovators from the industry

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Digital health innovators from around the world are in St. Louis right now for the seventh annual GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit.

The event on the Washington University campus brings together key decision-makers from 22 regional and national healthcare organizations to meet with top innovators in the industry. It attracts cutting-edge digital health startups from around the world.

The goal is to help shape the future of healthcare.

