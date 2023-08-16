Surprise Squad
Celebrate heading back to school with Dunkin’!

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dunkin’ is helping First Alert 4 celebrate the new school year!

St. Louis area Dunkin’ locations are providing free donuts to students during First Alert 4 back-to-school pep rallies!

To keep the momentum going, students can make it a Dunkin’ Run in the morning for a $1 donut, $2 bagel minis, or $3 Sausage, Egg, and Cheese with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee.

Become a Dunkin’ Rewards member and redeem member exclusives! Join for free by downloading their app or visiting dunkinrewards.com.

There are over 20 Dunkin’ locations in the St. Louis metro area.

