BOE offers final recommendations for teacher retention

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In an effort to keep teachers in Missouri, the state’s board of education is offering its final recommendations Tuesday as classes begin.

There are four categories: immediate support for classroom management, evidence-based models for reorganizing schools, master teaching certificate, and school and district leadership improvements. The chairwoman of the committee said the suggestions will provide teachers with the support they deserve.

The state board will consider the recommendations and other initiatives while developing its priorities this fall for the 2024 legislative session.

St. Louis County holding open houses on potential Manchester annexation
Vacancy Strategy Initiative to combat vacant properties in St. Louis City underway
Missouri’s education department launches survey on Social-Emotional Learning standards
