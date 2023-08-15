Surprise Squad
Vacancy Strategy Initiative to combat vacant properties in St. Louis City underway

St. Louis City has more than 22,000 abandoned and vacant properties, and on Tuesday, the Vacancy Strategy Initiative is underway to bring that number down.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The City hopes to bring that number down while breathing life into forgotten areas.

Various groups met at Clay Elementary in Hyde Park to discuss the overview of the project and take questions from the public.

Right now, the initiative has three primary goals:

  • Interagency coordination
  • Prioritization of resources
  • Metrics, maps, and cost analysis

“When this opportunity came earlier this year, we were so excited to apply, and we felt that we were the right fit, and it made sense that we would just move forward and build on our successes together,” said Torrey Park, Director of the STL Vacancy Collaborative.

The money for the initiative comes from the 2017 economic development sales tax, which is intended to help fund the North and South Metrolink, public safety, infrastructure and more.

St. Louis County holding open houses on potential Manchester annexation
BOE offers final recommendations for teacher retention
Missouri’s education department launches survey on Social-Emotional Learning standards
