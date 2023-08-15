Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car

A University City man is raising safety concerns after his surveillance camera caught someone breaking into his car and then shooting a gun at him.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - A University City man is raising safety concerns after his surveillance camera caught someone breaking into his car and then shooting a gun at him.

Ra Wilkinson reflected on what happened to him last Wednesday, when he was enjoying a cup of coffee in his backyard before the sunrise.

“I noticed there was a car without any headlights on so just two yellow driving lights,” Wilkinson said. “It got my attention.”

Wilkinson told First Alert 4 he found it weird and it gave him the feeling to check his security cameras. He saw someone in his car shining a flashlight. As he started to walk to his front door, multiple gunshots were fired at him.

“They shot at a retired military member,” Wilkinson said. “They don’t care about nobody.”

Wilkinson thinks he was targeted for being a gun owner.

“Make no mistake, they were shooting at me,” Wilkinson said.

Nothing was taken and he wasn’t hit by the gunfire. But Wilkinson said his car was and is now in the shop being repaired.

“There are too many little ones around here for me to retaliate,” Wilkinson said. “Even though they shot at me, the lives of my neighbors are more important.”

Wilkinson said what makes him the angriest is the impact it’s had on the people who live around him.

“Nobody has been coming outside anymore because of this,” Wilkinson said.

Janina Towl has lived in University City for the last five years.

“I do have a dog but that’s not gonna stop a bullet,” Towl said.

Towl said the neighborhood is usually pretty quiet and peaceful.

“That is actually scary because I have a spa in back and I go in there all the time,” Towl said. “How safe is it?”

Towl said she does see police patrol the neighborhood occasionally but says a larger presence could prevent any more issues.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing
Elm Point Water Plant Shut Down
City of St. Charles shuts down Elm Point Water Treatment Plant due to low levels of ammonia
First responders in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road on Aug. 14, 2023 after two people were...
2 men die after being shot in North County

Latest News

St. Charles County Council debates tax freeze for seniors
St. Charles County Council debates tax freeze for seniors
Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park
Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park
rams settlement
St. Louis City BOA President announces first steps in public engagement process for use of Rams Settlement
broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’