State Tech Ranked the BEST College in the Nation by WalletHub for the FIFTH Straight Year!

(Press Release) -- With the new fall semester just days away, State Technical College of Missouri is proud to announce that we have been ranked the number one college in the nation by WalletHub (a personal finance website) for the fifth straight year.

“To maintain the top spot for half a decade is a complement to our employees, employers, and the students that make State Tech the outstanding institution it is. The good news will continue next week when we open the 2023 fall semester with an anticipated 7th year in a row with record breaking enrollment, maintaining our position as the fastest growing college in the state,” said State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong.

In their recent article titled “2023′s Best & Worst Community Colleges,” WalletHub ranked nearly 700 colleges across the country. In determining its rankings, WalletHub considered a variety of factors broken down into three main categories. Career Outcomes, Education Outcomes and Cost & Financing were each assigned 33.33 points with subcategories weighed on a 10 point scale and State Tech graded out as the best overall college in the country!

“We evaluated the schools based on three key dimensions, including: 1) Cost & Financing, 2) Education Outcomes and 3) Career Outcomes. We constructed the three dimensions using 19 total metrics, each grouped with related metrics in the appropriate category and listed below with its corresponding weight. We graded each metric on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best community college.

Finally, we determined each school’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample,” said author Adam McCann.

What WalletHub measures aligns well to what we do at State Tech. We graduate students and they get great paying jobs. We have one of the best graduation rates in the country and over 99% placement,” said State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong.

Just days before the start of the new academic year, this ranking is a great way to kick things off and backs up why we like to say, “From the classroom to your career, we are The Employers’ Choice, we are State Tech”.

