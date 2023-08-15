Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis City BOA President announces first steps in public engagement process for use of Rams Settlement

rams settlement
rams settlement
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City Board of Alderman President Megan Green announced on Tuesday the first steps in the public engagement process in determining how the $250 million in Rams Settlement funds will be used.

The BOA President’s office has partnered with a community engagement platform, CitizenLab, to facilitate the ongoing conversation between city residents and the government.

An online survey through CitizenLab will be available through Oct. 13 so city leaders can get feedback on what challenges St. Louis residents face. The city said the results from the survey will provide a baseline for residents’ priorities.

Additionally, there will be an Ideas Portal to give people a chance to offer their ideas for how the funds can be used.

“We encourage everyone to share their ideas and provide their feedback to help develop strong proposals for serious consideration by the Board of Alderman and the public,” said Cristina Garmendia, Policy Director to President Megan Green.

There will also be scheduled meetings between the BOA, Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green.

Meetings have been scheduled for:

  • Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Information on how the public can participate in these scheduled meetings will be released at a later time.

“Intentional, meaningful engagement with the community is critical to ensuring these funds are used for equitable and innovative solutions to our city’s biggest problems,” said President Megan Green. “Equally important, this process offers a much needed opportunity for residents and local government to work together and rebuild trust.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing
Elm Point Water Plant Shut Down
City of St. Charles shuts down Elm Point Water Treatment Plant due to low levels of ammonia
First responders in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road on Aug. 14, 2023 after two people were...
2 men die after being shot in North County

Latest News

broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot near SLU campus
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing memorial plaques at Jefferson...
Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park