St. Louis City BOA President announces first steps in public engagement process for use of Rams Settlement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City Board of Alderman President Megan Green announced on Tuesday the first steps in the public engagement process in determining how the $250 million in Rams Settlement funds will be used.

The BOA President’s office has partnered with a community engagement platform, CitizenLab, to facilitate the ongoing conversation between city residents and the government.

An online survey through CitizenLab will be available through Oct. 13 so city leaders can get feedback on what challenges St. Louis residents face. The city said the results from the survey will provide a baseline for residents’ priorities.

Additionally, there will be an Ideas Portal to give people a chance to offer their ideas for how the funds can be used.

“We encourage everyone to share their ideas and provide their feedback to help develop strong proposals for serious consideration by the Board of Alderman and the public,” said Cristina Garmendia, Policy Director to President Megan Green.

There will also be scheduled meetings between the BOA, Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green.

Meetings have been scheduled for:

Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Information on how the public can participate in these scheduled meetings will be released at a later time.

“Intentional, meaningful engagement with the community is critical to ensuring these funds are used for equitable and innovative solutions to our city’s biggest problems,” said President Megan Green. “Equally important, this process offers a much needed opportunity for residents and local government to work together and rebuild trust.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.