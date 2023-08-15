Surprise Squad
St. Charles County Council debates tax freeze for seniors

The St. Charles County Council is considering a tax break for seniors.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Council is considering a tax break for seniors, but it is unclear if the county can freeze only its own property taxes or if it can also freeze taxes in other taxing districts throughout the county.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has asked the county’s legal counsel to draft a proposal to enact the tax freeze. He plans to submit the proposal for review in advance of the counsel’s August 28 meeting.

The council discussed the language in the bill allowing the tax break, Senate Bill 190, in Monday’s meeting.

