SLMPD crime task force makes arrest on first day in operation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A crime intervention task force in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a convicted felon with a firearm Sunday.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Bryant with a gun and an extended magazine in the 4200 block of Shreve. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Bryant with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in custody without bond.

The task force was started in District 6, the northernmost section of St. Louis City.

“To address violent crime and the need to address citizens’ concerns in District Six, the District Six Crime Intervention Task Force was established,” Sgt. Charles Wall said. “Comprising of devoted officers from District Six, who are dedicating extra hours to this initiative, and under the leadership of an experienced Detective Sergeant, this unit achieved immediate results by apprehending a previously convicted felon and gang member found in possession of a 9 mm Glock-19 firearm on their first day working.”

