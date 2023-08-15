Second teen charged as an adult in connection shooting death of Lake Saint Louis girl, 15

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A second teen will stand trial as an adult in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl that happened in St. Charles in February.

Trevon Gully, 18, of St. Charles, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. He was 17 years old when the shooting took place. He was certified as an adult Monday.

Gully and Alex Mason are accused of meeting up to purchase marijuana and carry out a robbery on February 18. There was a struggle over a gun and Lydia Elking, 15, was shot and killed. Elkin’s boyfriend had been in contact with Gully and Mason previously about buying drugs, police say. He is charged with two counts of distributing a controlled substance near a school and second-degree murder. Mason, also a juvenile when the shooting occurred, was charged as an adult in February with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Gully is being held on a $1 million bond.

