Rally Runner makes first court appearance since being charged in connection to January 6 riot

Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as Rally Runner, appeared in court Tuesday via video conference.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as Rally Runner, appeared in court Tuesday via video conference on charges relating to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Cardinals super fan often ran around Busch Stadium decked out in red. He was indicted earlier this month on federal charges including intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions and to obstruct, or impede passage through or within, the grounds of the Capitol Building.

The man was captured on video in his red outfit at the Capitol on January 6. Investigators claim he used a police shield to push officers back so that rioters could get to an entrance. Tuesday was his first court appearance since hiring well-known defense attorney Al Watkins.

