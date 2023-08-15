Surprise Squad
Nearly 1 in 10 people have had family member die of drug overdose, poll finds

Drug misuse has become deadlier than ever in the U.S. The nonprofit KFF is out with a new poll showing how heavy the toll has been on families.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KMOV) -- Drug misuse has become deadlier than ever in the U.S. The nonprofit KFF is out with a new poll showing how heavy the toll has been on families.

According to the poll, nearly one in 10 adults in the U.S. has had a family member die of a drug overdose. More than a quarter of adults surveyed said they or a member of their family have been addicted to prescription painkillers or other illegal opioids.

Alcohol use disorder has also been on the rise in the U.S. and became significantly more deadly during the pandemic. More than half of adults said someone in their family has been addicted to alcohol.

