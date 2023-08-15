Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Mild & Dry Today, Heat Returns This Weekend

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Almost Feels Like Fall This Morning
  • Nice Pattern Holds Through Friday
  • Heat Wave Begins This Weekend

Today is almost a fall preview with a cloud/sun mix and an afternoon high temperature that falls about ten degrees below normal! Expect generally decreasing cloud cover through the day.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change, with no sign of rain for at least the next seven days. We expect a dome of hotter air to build into our area this weekend and stick around for most of next week. Despite the short-term cool-down, SUMMER IS NOT OVER!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
First responders in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road on Aug. 14, 2023 after two people were...
2 men die after being shot in North County
St. Louis Workhouse
St. Louis residents asked to weigh in on what should be done with ‘The Workhouse’ site

Latest News

Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Scattered Rain Ends This Morning, Quiet Week Ahead
Scattered Rain Ends This Morning, Quiet Week Ahead
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Tonight