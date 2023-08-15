Mild & Dry Today, Heat Returns This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Almost Feels Like Fall This Morning

Nice Pattern Holds Through Friday

Heat Wave Begins This Weekend

Today is almost a fall preview with a cloud/sun mix and an afternoon high temperature that falls about ten degrees below normal! Expect generally decreasing cloud cover through the day.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change, with no sign of rain for at least the next seven days. We expect a dome of hotter air to build into our area this weekend and stick around for most of next week. Despite the short-term cool-down, SUMMER IS NOT OVER!

