Homicide investigation underway after shooting near SLU campus
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot near the campus of Saint Louis University Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened at Spring and Lindell just after 2 p.m. According to police, the incident is a homicide and the homicide division has been called to investigate.
The Saint Louis University Department of Public Safety posted on social media asking people to avoid the area.
First Alert 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.