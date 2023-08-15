Man killed in Alton motorcycle crash identified

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Alton has been identified.

Larry Patton, 33, of Wood River, was killed in the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 that Patton was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Broadway when the motorcycle left the road and hit a yellow pole.

Patton was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

