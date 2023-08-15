Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man killed in Alton motorcycle crash identified

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Alton has been identified.

Larry Patton, 33, of Wood River, was killed in the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 that Patton was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Broadway when the motorcycle left the road and hit a yellow pole.

Patton was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing
First responders in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road on Aug. 14, 2023 after two people were...
2 men die after being shot in North County
Elm Point Water Plant Shut Down
City of St. Charles shuts down Elm Point Water Treatment Plant due to low levels of ammonia

Latest News

Photo showing students on the first day of school.
Share your back-to-school photos here
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Fields Foods location in Dogtown closes
Fields Foods location in Dogtown closes
Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls
‘It’s a shame’ Vandal spray paints ‘White Lives Matter’ on South City church walls