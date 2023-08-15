Surprise Squad
Local bank robbery fugitive captured in Arizona after years on the run

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARIZONA (KMOV) -- The FBI announced Tuesday that 65-year-old Daniel Harris was captured after evading a federal arrest warrant for more than six years.

Harris was charged with robbing a St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017. An arrest warrant was issued in October of that year. Last Wednesday, August 9, the FBI Phoenix Division found Harris and arrested him without incident.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29 in federal court in Missouri.

