KMOV wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

KMOV-TV won the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
KMOV-TV won the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV-TV has won the 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The RTDNA writes, “The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.”

KMOV-TV will accept the award along with all national winners at the annual Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 9 in New York City.

