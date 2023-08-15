Surprise Squad
Fields Foods location in Dogtown closes

The Dogtown location is the third Fields Foods location to close
A third Fields Foods location is closed as of Monday as the chain plans to transition to new ownership.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third Fields Foods location is closed as of Monday as the chain plans to transition to new ownership.

The grocery chain’s Dogtown location is the latest to close its doors after the Pagedale spot closed suddenly last month.

The Skinker-Debaliviere store closed two weeks ago.

Right now, Field Foods is still operating its Lafayette Square and Downtown locations.

The current owner, Chris Goodson, and his firm are approved to re-develop Cleveland High School in South City.

However, court records show Goodson faces several legal issues.

He owes $20,000 in back taxes to the City.

He’s also accused of not paying rent at the now-closed Fields Foods on Euclid.

Goodson said the Fields Foods issues and the redevelopment of Cleveland High are “completely separate.”

According to him, those cases will be resolved as Fields Foods is sold off.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

